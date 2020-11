A total of five Lakers were recently named among the best of the Ozark Conference

OZARK CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Ellie Facklam, Kickapoo pitcher

-Kamryn Luthy, Lebanon pitcher

-Alyssa Joyner, West Plains pitcher

-Kate Pierce, Kickapoo catcher

-Keira Chrisco, Rolla catcher

-Nicole Truitt, Lebanon Outfielder

-Maggie McKee, Kickapoo outfielder

-Emma Rakes, Camdenton outfielder

-Meegan Randle, Glendale outfielder

-Chloe Merced, Kickapoo infielder

-Karsyn Phillips, Glendale infielder

-Megan Dancey, Kickapoo infielder

-Maycie Montgomery, Rolla infielder

-Raegan McCowan, Lebanon infielder

Jaden LaBarge, Kickapoo utility

OZARK CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Anna Baker, Glendale pitcher

-Isabella Pondrom, Waynesville pitcher

-Emmy Howell, West Plains catcher

-Katie Schneider, Lebanon catcher

-Zoe Lockhert, Camdenton outfielder

-Megan McCrackin, West Plains outfielder

-Zoey Barr, Rolla outfielder

-Taylor Akers, Kickapoo outfielder

-Katy Pitts, Camdenton infielder

-Sadie Stockman, Camdenton infielder

-Karli Facklam, Kickapoo infielder

-Hayden Poole, Waynesville infielder

-Makenzie McCarter, Rolla infielder

-Regan Hathaway, Lebanon infielder

-Zoey Williams, West Plains Utility

OZARK CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Mackenzie Daniels, Camdenton pitcher

-Cailyn Willbanks, Lebanon outfielder

-Makayla Dawson, Lebanon outfielder

-Destiny Magnuson, West Plains outfielder

-Bella Williams, Kickapoo outfielder

-Alli Norris, Glendale infielder

-Kaylee George, Parkview infielder

-Riley Wassilak, Rolla infielder

-Abigal Hillman, Waynesville utility