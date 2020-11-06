Eldon's Martonfi and Reynolds and Osage's Markovitz earn All-State honors and medals among Missouri's best

A trio of medals and All-State recognition are returning to the Lake area after the Class 3 state cross country meet at Gans Creek in Columbia.

Eldon freshman Zoe Martonfi became the first female to medal at state for the Mustangs in the race on Thursday and fellow freshman teammate Nathan Reynolds earned a medal as well while Osage senior John Markovitz became an All-State runner in the final race of his Indian career. Meanwhile, the district champion Osage girls recorded their highest team finish in program history, placing seventh amongst 15 schools, and Versailles had a pair of runners taking on the best as well.

Not a bad day for Lake area cross country runners, indeed.

Martonfi, who won an individual district championship in the first postseason race of her high school career last Saturday at Hermitage, made history by placing seventh amongst a pack of 153 runners with a time of 19:42.6 to earn All-State honors and a medal. Meanwhile, Reynolds finished 19th in his race for Eldon amongst 162 runners with a time of 17:07.6 and an All-State medal is not a bad conclusion to his first high school season as well.

After winning a district title and the opportunity to compete at state as a team, the Osage girls put up 187 points overall. John Burroughs earned the team state title with a sum of 59 points followed by Southern Boone (90), Potosi (137), Aurora (138), North Callaway (149) and Herculaneum (186).

Osage senior Sara Wolf was the first Indian to cross the finish line, capturing 36th place with a time of 21:35.6. Sophomore Bayley Johnson placed 46th with a time of 21:52.6, freshman Isabella Lopez earned 49th at 21:56.7, junior Juliana Bryant was 87th at 22:52.1, junior Abby Maschhoff took 116th at 23:39.5, sophomore Katherine Wolf was 136th at 24:34.9 and senior Grace Martin came in 147th with a time of 26:19.1.

By finishing second as one of the top two teams in districts at Hermitage last week, the Osage boys also had the opportunity to compete as a team and placed 15th amongst 16 schools with 322 points. Fatima brought home the state team title with 98 points, respectively.

Markovitz finished 18th overall in the field to lead Osage with a time of 17:05.7. Sophomore Dylan Barnett placed 109th with a time of 19:01, freshman Jaysen Groll captured 128th at 19:31.1, sophomore Caden Wyrick was 134th at 19:44.5, freshman Colin Misenheimer was 136th at 19:48.6, sophomore Caleb Klaus came in 158th at 21:39.4 and freshman Jaxsen Gamm finished his day 162nd at 24:19.7.

A pair of seniors from Versailles were running their final race on Thursday and Zachary Radefeld crossed the finish line 110th in the state meet at 19:03.1 while teammate Seth Newton earned 123rd at 19:19.6.

"Seth ran all four years and to make it to state his senior year, even after moving up a class, made it even more special," Versailles coach Laura Piercy said of the senior who medaled in six meets this season while Radefeld medaled in five meets, respectively. "For Zach to make it his first year running, well that is simply amazing. Coach (Ashley) Pryor and I told them they had a very good chance of making it to state and at first, I'm not sure they believed us. I feel like it was a big confidence boost for them."

Piercy commended the work ethic of the two seniors along with Carmen Lemell and the example they set.

"All three of our seniors were what every coach dreams of when it comes to upperclassmen. To steal a phrase from Coach Jason Ollison (Versailles softball and boys basketball), they never cheated themselves," the coach said. "Because of that, underclassmen learned what was expected of them in cross country."

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and all the uncertainty, Piercy also hopes that Newton and Radefeld will always remember what they accomplished.

"I hope that being able to compete at state was worth all the miles hills, maxes and sprints. I hope that yesterday is a day they remember for the rest of their lives," the coach stated. "I hope that when they tell others about making it to state, their stories are filled with all the good and fun things about the day.

"Coach Pryor and I could not be any more proud of Seth and Zach or the rest of the team."