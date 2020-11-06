The hard work has paid off for Camdenton. The Lakers swam in the in the SWMO meet in Springfield on Saturday and after all the events concluded, both Gavin Schulte and Dane Lapine and all three Laker relay teams earned the opportunity to compete at state.

The hard work has paid off for Camdenton.

The Lakers swam in the in the SWMO meet in Springfield on Saturday and after all the events concluded, both Gavin Schulte and Dane Lapine and all three Laker relay teams earned the opportunity to compete at state.

"We had a great showing at SWMO and we had many personal records," Camdenton coach Sarah VanBebber said. "They have put in a lot of work and dedication. I am very excited to see how they perform at the end of this crazy season."

Returning All-State swimmer Gavin Schulte will be competing in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle races and Dane Lapine will also be competing in the 50 free while the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams earned a spot along with the 200 medley team. Currently, the 200 and 400 free relays are ranked 14th in the state and the 200 Medley team is currently 23rd.

In the preliminaries, the 200 medley team of Lapine, Noah Normand, Schulte and Nick Rosenthal finished fifth at 1:48.2 and wound up fifth in the finals at 1:48.33. The 200 free relay team of Seth Kenniston, Preston Garrett, Kyle Niedergerke and Jonah Rapp finished 16th in the prelims at 2:00.28 and moved up a spot in the finals at 1:55.04. The 400 free relay team of Lapine, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte placed fourth in the prelims at 3:34.02 and took the same spot in the finals at 3:31.66.

Rosenthal represented Camdenton in the 200 free where he took 12th in the prelims at 2:05.12, a personal record, and finished 12th in the finals with a time of 2:11.7. In the 100 breaststroke, Rapp placed 14th in the prelims at 1:13.07, a personal record, and Normand earned 15th at 1:14.1. They traded places in those same spots with new personal records, respectively, as Normand earned 14th at 1:12.9 and Rapp was 15th at 1:13.06.

A quartet of Lakers competed in the 50 free and were led by Schulte in the prelims as he finished third overall with a time of 22.06 seconds. Lapine was fourth in the prelims at 22.4, Kenniston was 41st at 28.2 and Niedergerke was 43rd at 28.44 with a new personal record. In the finals, Schulte finished second with a new personal record of 21.77 seconds while Lapine earned sixth at 22.42.

Another quartet of Lakers took on the 100 free and Schulte led the way again with a fourth place finish at 49.36 seconds. Lapine was seventh at 51.35, Rapp was 30th at 59.4 and Niedergerke came in 48th at 1:09.39. In the finals, Schulte set a new personal record with a fourth place finish at 48.42 second while Lapine earned ninth at 51.5 seconds.

In the long distance 500 free, a trio of Camdenton swimmers entered the pool for the prelims and Rosenthal was first among them with a 12th place finish at 5:49.15. Normand came in 21st at 6:13.65 and Kenniston was 28th at 7:33.68. Rosenthal made the finals and earned 10th with a new personal record at 5:45.72.

Camdenton will be swimming in the Class 1 state meet on November 14 at the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex.