The lake level was 658.3; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 61 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.5 level.

TO NOTE



The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Randy Terrell and Randy Conlon won the Anglers Choice tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 18.24 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jigs along rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures around main lake docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 10 to 12 feet deep in brush and along fronts of docks. White bass: Fair on topwater lures for fish surfacing in backs of large coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits, spinnerbaits and jerkbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 10 feet deep around brush and docks. White bass: Fair on small swimbaits along points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on buzz baits and spinnerbaits along main lake points or jigs along creek channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows alongside docks 20 feet deep.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs in brush piles and around docks 10 to 15 feet deep. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks.

NIANGUA



Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, stick baits, shaky head worms and finesse jigs around docks on secondary points and backs of coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 12 to 20 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jigs, shaky head worms, buzz baits and Whopper Ploppers in coves. Crappie: Slow on minnows or jigs 6 to 8 feet deep around docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.