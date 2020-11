Mustangs and Indians named among the best of the Tri-County Conference

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann

-Osage senior Sara Wolf

-Eldon senior Addie Davis

-California junior Ella Lewis

-Blair Oaks senior Elsie Villmer

-Blair Oaks junior Payton Mitchell

-California sophomore Lauren Friedrich

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Eldon sophomore Haley Henderson

-Osage senior Carley Hambly

-Southern Boone senior Jo Scheer

-Boonville junior Addi Brownfield

-Blair Oaks junior Madi Rissmiller

-Southern Boone senior Kayla Sage

-California sophomore Emma Whitson

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Eldon junior Tatum Frank

-Osage senior Paige Rowland

-Blair Oaks senior Emma Schroeder

-Hallsville sophomore Makenzie Sorrels

HEAD COACH / STAFF OF THE YEAR

-Melinda Wrye-Washington and Staff, Eldon

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

-Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

-Blair Oaks (6-0) Conference Champions

-Eldon (5-2)

-California (5-2)

-Osage (3-3)

-Hallsville (3-4)

-Boonville (2-4)

-Southern Boone (1-5)

-Versailles (0-5)