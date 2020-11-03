Mustangs and Indians named among the best of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 FIRST TEAM

-Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann

-Osage senior Sara Wolf

-Eldon senior Addison Davis

-Eldon sophomore Haley Henderson

-Osage senior Carley Hambly

-California junior Ella Lewis

-California sophomore Lauren Friedrich

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 SECOND TEAM

-Eldon junior Tatum Frank

-Osage senior Paige Rowland

-Eldon senior Taylor Henderson

-Osage senior Alisa Boswell

-Osage freshman Alison Steen

-California sophomore Emma Whitson

-California junior Bailey Lage