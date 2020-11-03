Mustangs and Indians named among the best of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 FIRST TEAM
-Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann
-Osage senior Sara Wolf
-Eldon senior Addison Davis
-Eldon sophomore Haley Henderson
-Osage senior Carley Hambly
-California junior Ella Lewis
-California sophomore Lauren Friedrich
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 SECOND TEAM
-Eldon junior Tatum Frank
-Osage senior Paige Rowland
-Eldon senior Taylor Henderson
-Osage senior Alisa Boswell
-Osage freshman Alison Steen
-California sophomore Emma Whitson
-California junior Bailey Lage