Lakers chosen among the best of the Class 4 District 8 Tournament

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8 FIRST TEAM

-Camdenton junior Payton Kincaid

-Camdenton senior Sydney Smith

-Camdenton senior Olivia Whittle

-Marshfield senior Brooklyn Crawford

-Marshfield senior Aaliyah Joiner

-West Plains junior Ashton Judd

-Marshfield senior Bri Utecht

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8 SECOND TEAM

-Camdenton senior Miranda Hadfield

-Camdenton senior Jackie White

-Marshfield freshman Mollie Thomas

-West Plains senior MacKenzie Brunson

-West Plains senior Myah Mayfield

-Rolla sophomore Jessica Pritchett

-Rolla junior Gretchen Woodward