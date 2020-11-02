After winning its first district title since 1998, Eldon continued its journey in the Class 3 State Tournament at Springfield Catholic on Saturday where the Mustangs ran into a tough home side who swept the Mustangs in three sets.

After winning its first district title since 1998, Eldon continued its journey in the Class 3 State Tournament at Springfield Catholic on Saturday where the Mustangs ran into a tough home side who swept the Mustangs in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-20).

Beckmann paced Eldon with 17 kills, Hall added four and Haley finished with three. Freshman Jaci Mueller provided two aces and Davis contributed 24 assists. On the defensive end, Henderson posted eight digs while both Frank and Beckmann added six each and Taylor finished with four while Mueller added three. Beckmann also had Eldon’s lone block in the contest.

“We finished on an extreme high at the district championship against Osage in front of a strong and united Eldon crowd, but came out very flat against Springfield Catholic,” Wrye-Washington said of a team that is 33-2-1 on the season. “With our slow start on the Springfield Catholic home court Saturday, in addition to uncharacteristic serving and passing mistakes, it was all the Irish needed to have a dominating start to each set of the match. We never found our comfort zone and weren't able to challenge the home team on that day. I felt like we could have played much better and were very well matched, but couldn't establish our ball-control quick style of play due to serving and passing errors throughout the match.”

The Mustangs finished the season 24-6-1 as one of the 16 best teams in the state and although the journey has come to an end, Wrye-Washington said she was proud of the growth and toughness her team showed from the spring all the way until now and their commitment to consistency in the fundamentals of the game.

“Our season was a huge success in terms of Eldon volleyball and the re-establishment of the Mustangs as a volleyball presence in the mid-Missouri area,” the coach stated. "The Caroline and Addie connection offensively was a threat to every team we competed against and I was extremely proud of seniors Cassidy Prater, Addie Davis and Taylor Henderson fir their leadership and effort since my arrival at Eldon. They provided a solid leadership base in combination with junior captain Caroline Beeckmann in the expectations of the team and program. The athleticism of Haley Henderson and Jade Hall and steadfast fundamental play of Tatum Frank and Taylor Henderson provided the consistency to win some big games and accomplish many of our goals.

"I'm super excited for the future of Mustang volleyball with talented players this year on our junior varsity and varsity reserve who provided starting minutes this year and made their presence known," Wrye-Washington continued. "Emily Davis, Jaci Mueller, Sydney Halderman, Adelle Wood, Hannah Opie and Addi Duncan all made contributions and will make Eldon a strong contender for future years."

Overall, the coach said it takes the time and commitment of all to make the program successful and she is pretty pleased with the network the Mustangs have in place.

“I am thankful to the high school players, assistant coaches, youth players and coaches, managers, school community, parents, fans and the Eldon community for the opportunity to coach such a great group," the coach said.