The lake level was 657.8; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 60 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

The team of Frank and Welschneyer won the Alhonna Fall Classic Buddy Bass Tournament last weekend with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 33.50 pounds.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair to good on Whopper Ploppers, buzz baits, Pop-Rs and crankbaits along main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks and on jigs in brush piles 12 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Fair on topwater lures and spinners along main lake points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits, spinnerbaits and jigs along rocky points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or casting to windblown rocky points. White bass: Good on spinners along windblown rocky points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs in brush piles 18 feet deep in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in brush piles 6 to 15 feet deep.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures, crankbaits or jigs along main and secondary points or bluffs. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under main lake docks over deep water.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Some areas could be experiencing turnover. Black bass: Slow on jigs, shaky head worms, buzz baits and Whopper Ploppers in coves. Crappie: Slow on minnows or jigs 6 to 8 feet deep around docks.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. No reports available.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits along flat points, buzz baits along rock ledges and spinnerbaits along bluff ends. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in brush piles or under large docks 12 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Good on topwater lures along points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

SOURCES

