It is that time of year where every swimming team is looking to hit the right stride. Well, Camdenton boys swimming coach Sarah VanBebber said her team is in a pretty good spot. The Lakers just finished third among 16 teams in the Springfield Invite on Saturday.

"We had another great meet on Saturday. I was very proud of the boys," the coach said. "Our relays continue to improve and we are moving in the right direction for state."

There were a trio of Lakers who officially competed in the 50 freestyle and the unit was led by Gavin Schulte who finished second in the race with a time of 22.14 seconds. Dane Lapine earned fifth at 22.9 and Seth Kenniston earned 25th at 27.31 seconds. A quartet of Camdenton swimmers took on the 100 free and Lapine led the way with an eighth place finish of 52.13 seconds while Jonah Rapp captured 24th at 1:00.37, Kenniston earned 35th at 1:03.5 and Kyle Niedergerke earned 52nd at 1:12.07. Nick Rosenthal represented the Lakers in the 200 free and long distance 500 free. He finished the former race in 10th place at 2:06.87 and the latter in sixth at 5:50.1.

Noah Normand took on the 200 individual medley and placed seventh at 2:29.48, Schulte placed fourth in the 100 fly at 55.07 seconds and Normand also earned sixth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:14.77 while Rapp was right behind him in seventh at 1:15.38.

The Lakers swam two relay events and the team of Lapine, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte earned third at 1:34.85 in the 200 free while the 400 free team of Lapine, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte also finished third at 3:39.16.

Camdenton returns to the pool on Friday for a meet at Foster Natatorium in Springfield at 4:30 p.m.