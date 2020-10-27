Lakers advance to district championship for second straight season

A district championship is within reach.

Camdenton began its postseason on home court as the top seed in the Class 4 District 8 Tournament Monday night in a rematch with Ozark Conference foe Rolla who the Lakers closed out the regular season against just four days prior. Camdenton played like a top seed, too, sweeping the Bulldogs for a second straight game (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) to advance to the district championship for a second straight season. Prior to last year, the Lakers had not seen a district championship game since 2010.

Miranda Hadfield led the Laker attack with 12 kills while Sydney Smith added 10, Payton Kincaid finished with nine and Mya Hulett provided seven for a balanced offense. There were five different Lakers who served up an ace and Smith also provided 17 assists while Elle Turner added 11 and Olivia Whittle delivered seven assists of her own. Whittle also led the defensive effort with 18 digs, Kincaid had 11, Smith had nine and Brooklyn Stidham had eight while Turner and Charlotte Kurtz finished with four digs each. Kincaid also spent some time above the net with four blocks.

“Great all-around effort from the girls. They took care of business,” Camdenton coach Austin Walker said.

And the business of a district championship is the next item on the agenda.

The Lakers (24-5-3) will meet another Ozark Conference foe in West Plains (14-16-2) for the district championship Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. When the Lakers and Zizzers last met on September 10, it was a 3-0 sweep for Camdenton (25-10, 25-11, 25-18).