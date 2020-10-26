Climax Springs boys finish seventh at Montrose Invite, Eldon’s Reynolds and Martonfi medal at Fatima and Macks Creek takes on Waynesville Invitational

Climax Springs boys finish seventh at Montrose Invite

The Climax Springs boys took on a field of 64 runners in a race at Montrose Wednesday afternoon and the Cougars finished seventh among the seven schools who fielded teams with 139 points.

Hermitage won the race with 32 points followed by Kingsville (74), Liberal (93), Montrose (98), Stover (115) and Crest Ridge (138).

Climax Springs' Gesse Smith finished in the top 15, leading the Cougars with a 14th place finish at 19:52. Cole Smith finished 25th a 20:59, Hunter Hertzog was 36th at 22:01, Johny McCartney captured 39th at 22:36 and Junior Bellamy finished 56th at 25:28.

Climax Springs will race in the Class 1 District 5 meet at Hermitage on Saturday, looking to punch tickets to the state meet.

Eldon’s Reynolds and Martonfi medal at Fatima

A pair of freshmen at Eldon are showing signs of a bright future.

After medaling in the Mexico Autumn Classic on Tuesday, Eldon freshmen Nathan Reynolds and Zoe Martonfi did so again for the regular season finale at the Fatima Invitational on Saturday.

Reynolds finished second in his division of 59 runners with a time of 17:40, trailing only Southern Boone’s Connor Burns who won the race with a time of 17:16. Martonfi finished third overall in her division of 40 runners with a time of 20:37, trailing only Southern Boone freshmen Alexandra Volkart (20:03) and Evan Mauney (20:28). Neither the Mustang girls or boys competed in team competition on Saturday.

Adysson Gerber finished 35th overall at 28:32 as the only other Eldon girl racing on Saturday. Meanwhile, Garrett Greenwalt finished 45th in his race for the boys at 21:22 while Zackery Brown captured 51st at 22:37, Jacob Arnold placed 52nd 22:59, Tate Witzman was 55th at 24:35, Luke Graham was 58th at 26:31 and Matthew Pollett was 59th at 26:57.

Eldon now turns its attention to the postseason. The Mustangs will look to punch tickets to state in the Class 3 District 5 meet at Hermitage on Saturday.

Macks Creek takes on Waynesville Invitational

As one of the smaller schools in action at Waynesville on Thursday, the runners of Macks Creek competed in junior varsity competition and came home with first place plaques.

The boys earned 25 team points, defeating Jefferson City’s junior varsity that finished with 31. Meanwhile, the Macks Creek girls finished with 23 points, knocking off Waynesville’s junior varsity that put up 32.

Molly Phillips won her race for the Pirates with a time of 25:15 in the field of 18 runners. Teammate Adriana Mayer was right behind her with a second place finish at 25:57 for Macks Creek. Alyssa Gabriel was sixth with a time of 30:25, Taylor Rich was ninth at 31:30 and Chelsey Brown was 14th at 34:47.

Caleb Phillips earned a first place finish for Macks Creek among the boys, crossing the finish line at 20:51 in a field of 17 runners. Grant English finished third at 22:03, Kyler Gabriel was eighth at 24:02, Jose Cortez was ninth at 24:29, Austin Brown was 10th at 24:36 and Aydin Long was 15th at 28:21.

Macks Creek will look to reach state in the Class 1 District 5 meet at Hermitage on Saturday.