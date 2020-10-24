Saturday was the close of the regular season and the start of the playoffs for a handful of Lake Region teams. Region teams flocked to Jamestown and Cooperstown for North Dakota State Cross Country Meets while football teams were wrapping up their final regular season games, and some kicking off the playoffs.

Here are scores and stats from Lake Region prep teams this weekend.

Cross Country



Devils Lake boy's and girls cross country were the lone region team to run at the NDHSAA Class A State Meet, with the boys team placing 12th and the girls teams placing 17th. The boys were led off boy Gabe Houle, taking 37th place with a time of 17:14.68 followed by Brady Goss in 44th place with a time of 17:27.05 and Tyler Goss in 46th place with a time of 17:28.40.

The girls were led by Gabrielle McLaurin in 31st place with a time of 20:35.30. She was followed by Annika McCarthy in 76th place with a time of 21:43.43.

Devils Lake (boys) - 12th place

37th - Gabe Houle - 17:14.58

44th - Brady Goss - 17:27.05

46th - Tyler Goss - 17:28.40

102nd - Jacob Vaagen - 19:32.56

116th - Adam Sobolik - 20:13.22

120th - Chris Horton - 20:35.17

121st - Ben Larson - 20:59.04

Devils Lake (girls) - 17th place

31st - Gabrielle McLaurin - 20:35.30

76th - Annika McCarthy - 21:43.43

83rd - Kiya McLaurin - 21:53.30

105th - Anna Shock - 22:46.40

123rd - Jenna Gerhardt - 23:55.93

Langdon Area and Four Winds/Minnewauken and New-Rockford Sheyenne were in Jamestown for the NDHSAA Class B State Cross Country Meet. Langdon and Four Winds/Minnewauken ran in both races while New Rockford-Sheyenne competed in the girls race only.

In the boys race, the Cardinals were led by Mason Chrsitianson, finishing in 33rd place with a time of 18:16.3. In the girls race, the Cardinals were led by Kate Sillers with a time of 22:24.27. For the Indians in the boys race, they were led by Caelen Lohnes in 67th place with a time of 19:19.3. For the girls, Lanehya Malnourie led the Indians in 190th place with a time of 27:24.1. For New Rockford-Sheyenne, Chloe Heinz took 43rd place with a time of 21:44.4

Langdon Area (boys) - 19th place

33rd - Mason Christianson - 18:16.3

54th - Brock Freer - 19:00.0

68th - Tucker Regner - 19:19.7

183rd - Caleb Hetler - 22:24.1

201st - Kartheek Chapara - 23:08.9

207th - Edward Freer - 23:18.9

234th - Adam Hart - 25:58.6

Langdon Area (girls) - 24th place

63rd - Kate Sillers - 22:24.7

75th - Jane Sillers - 22:44.7

122nd - Alexa Schneider - 24:12.4

172nd - Lauren Baril - 36:50.7

Four Winds/Minnewauken (boys) - 33rd place

67th - Caelen Lohnes - 19:19.3

130th - Jacob Larock - 20:40.0

199th - Brady Cavanaugh - 23:07.5

Four Winds/Minnewauken (girls) - 45th place

190th - Lanehya Malnourie - 27:24.1

204th - Makeisha Cavanaugh - 31:14.9

New Rockford-Sheyenne (girls ) - 26th place

43rd - Chloe Heinz - 21:44.4

121st - Makenna Vollmer - 24:11.0

125th - Zoe McKinven - 24:18.2

Football

Devils Lake (3-6, 2-3 AA East) fell to No. 4 Kindred (5-1, 3-1 AA East) in its final home game of the season, 38-22. Class AA brackets have not been decided yet, so it's not known yet if Devils Lake will be continuing its season into the playoffs and if so, who they will play.

Kindred: 6, 13, 6, 13 - 38

Devils Lake: 0, 0, 8, 14 - 22

Four Winds (4-0) football wrapped up its regular season against Larimore (0-8), defeating the Polar Bears, 40-22. The Indians wrap up their season, as an independent team, with a record of 4-0. They will rejoin NDHSAA 9-man play next season.

Four Winds: 20, 8, 0, 12 - 40

Larimore: 0, 6, 0, 16 - 22

1Q: Keldon Keja rushing TD, two point fail Jaeshaun Shaw receiving TD from Keldon Keja, two point fail Keldon Keja rushing TD, two point Keldon Keja rush 2Q: Jayden Yankton receiving TD from Keldon Keja, two point Dennis Davis rush 3Q: 4Q: Jaeshaun Shaw rushing TD, two point fail Hunter Street receiving TD from Keldon Keja, two point fail

Volleyball

Devils Lake volleyball (1-11, 1-11 EDC) fell to Fargo Shanley (9-4, 6-2 EDC) in straight sets, 3-0. It's the Firebirds eighth straight loss and eighth straight sweep. Devils Lake will host Valley City on Tuesday and will travel to West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday.

Set one: 25-20 FS (FS leads 1-0)

Set two: 25-15 FS (FS leads 2-0)

Set three: 25-22 FS (FS wins 3-0)

