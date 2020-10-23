Lakers chosen among the best of the Class 4 District 5 Tournament

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 5 FIRST TEAM

Pitchers

Bolivar senior Katie Brooks

-Willard junior Syndi Fletcher

Catchers

-Bolivar junior April Zeno

-Rolla junior Kiera Chrisco

-Willard junior Ryley Ritchey

Outfield

-Camdenton senior Emma Rakes

-Bolivar senior Emme Hall

-Willard senior Kaile Crews

Infield

-Camdenton senior Sadie Stockman

-Rolla junior Makenzie McCarter

-Bolivar junior Avery McClure

-Marshfield junior Alaura Padgett

-Willard freshman Alyson Miller

Utility

-West Plains sophomore Zoey Williams

-Rolla junior Zoey Barr

DP

-West Plains junior Jacie Cotter

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 5 SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

-West Plains freshman Alyssa Joyner

-Rolla freshman Madison Hamby

Catchers

-West Plains junior Emmy Howell

-Marshfield sophomore Kirsten Ward

Outfield

-Camdenton freshman Zoe Lockhert

-Bolivar junior Jadyn Hamilton

-West Plains senior Destiny Magnuson

-Marshfield senior Takiya Douglas

-Bolivar senior Karissa Rickman

Infield

-Camdenton senior Katy Pitts

-Camdenton senior Kylee Moore

-Marshfield junior Ally Harrison

-Bolivar senior Ashton Lynn

-Rolla senior Maycie Montgomery

-West Plains junior Kylie Kitttrell

-Bolivar junior Shae Smith

-Willard freshman Reece Anderson

-Rolla sophomore Taylor Heimbaugh

Utility

-Hillcrest senior Halle Pyle

-Willard sophomore Abby McMillin

DP

-Camdenton junior Mackenzie Daniels