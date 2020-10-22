The lake level was 657.5; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 657.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 70 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.2 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Brad LeMasters and Tom LeMasters won the Bass World Sports tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 16.61 pounds.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on square bill crankbaits on the main lake. Crappie: Fair on minnows 8 to 10 feet deep along docks. White bass: Fair on Roostertails and spoons along points.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on plastic worms, jigs and Ned rigs along main channel logs and rocky banks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures in the morning or crankbaits later in the day in coves. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks on channel swings and backs of coves.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures, crankbaits or jigs along main and secondary points or bluffs. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under main lake docks over deep water.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures or Flukes around docks, buzz baits along sea walls and rocky banks in coves and spinnerbaits along bluffs. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or on jigs and minnows in brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on plastic worms in brush piles 15 to 20 feet deep or on Choppo and Whopper Plopper topwater lures and spinnerbaits along docks on the main lake and halfway back in coves. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks and on jigs or minnows in brush piles 12 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Good when surfacing on topwater chuggers and lipless crankbaits in the coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits and spinnerbaits in coves and main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or in brush 10 to 12 feet deep. White bass: Good on small swimbaits along secondary points.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.