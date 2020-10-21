Eldon senior Kassidy Hull and Osage freshmen Hanna Maschhoff and Sophia Sindlinger earned their place among some of Missouri’s best after two days and 36 holes of golf in the Class 2 State Tournament.

The conditions were not exactly ideal on Monday and Tuesday for a round of golf on the links at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Nonetheless, four golfers from the Lake area and a field of 74 golfers in all teed off at the Class 2 State Tournament and three of those Lake area golfers came home with state medals and All-State honors by finishing in the top 15. Eldon senior Kassidy Hull and Osage freshmen Hanna Maschhoff and Sophia Sindlinger earned their place among some of Missouri’s best after two days and 36 holes of golf.

Springfield Catholic took home the team title among six schools with a score of 640, besting the other schools by a minimum of 36 strokes.

ELDON

Hull has been no stranger to the final show of the year, reaching state in all four years of her high school career. After securing All-State honors the past two years, finishing seventh as a sophomore and third as a junior, the senior wrapped up her final high school tournament with a fourth place finish. Hull shot an 80 on the first day and finished four strokes better the next day with a 76 to card a 156 overall, trailing only state champion Reagan Zibilski of Springfield Catholic (139), Father Tolton’s Audrey Rischer (153) and Logan-Rogersville’s Brooke Wagner (155).

“It was a great ending to a fun run of golf,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said. “Monday, the course was playing hard as it was cold and windy. Kassidy didn’t have her best stuff, but was able to shoot a respectable score leaving her in sixth place. Tuesday, we made a new game plan knowing she was going to have to play hard and take risks to try and make up some ground on some of Missouri’s best lady golfers. It was once again, cold and rainy, so in hard conditions she went to work.”

Hull had a rough start on the second day with four bogeys, but came back with 11 straight pars. On the 18th and final hole of Hull’s Eldon career, the senior closed out with a birdie to take sole possession of fourth place.

“Going into hole 18 I knew where she stood and what she would need to move up. We talked the hole over and she executed exactly as she needed,” Frey noted. “Kassidy has done great things for Lady Mustang golf and will do great things in the future.”

OSAGE

The future may be looking bright at School of the Osage.

With three of the program’s top five golfers graduating, including 3-time state qualifier Sydney Riley, it seems a pair of freshmen may be taking the reigns as Maschhoff and Sindlinger both medaled and earned All-State in their first season on the high school links.

Maschhoff shot an 83 on the first day and an 85 on the second to card a 168, which was good enough for 10th place amongst the field. Sindlinger was not too far behind her fellow freshman, either, capturing 11th place by shooting an 85 on the first day and 86 on the second to total 171. Playing in her third state tournament, Riley wrapped up her high school career placing 49th overall with a scorecard of 209, respectively.

“Not too bad for freshmen in their first state competition. I was very happy to see Sydney make the tournament for her third straight year,” Squire said of his team’s results.

Perhaps even more impressive, considering the conditions on the links.

“I was very proud of the girls. They played through miserable conditions on both days and during our practice round,” Squire continued. “Rain, wind and cold was the theme of the entire tournament and the girls never gave in to the conditions. It was clear they came to play their best games regardless of the elements.”

Another season is in the books and one that was successfully able to get through an ongoing pandemic. As uncertain as this season may have been, Squire is certain there is more to look forward to in the years ahead.

“The program has much room to grow in the coming years. I am certain that both Hanna and Sophia will continue to improve their games giving our future teams an anchor in scores and leadership going forward,” he stated. “This will be needed as the Lady Indians graduate Sydney, Kaylie Clark and Greta Cooks. I am excited to see what we can do as a team in the coming years.”