Burch has helped the Lakers since 1983 by filling some type of role, usually unpaid, and has been on hand for all but five of more than 400 games (home and road). That includes the Lakers’ five state championships.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday inducted former St. Louis Football Cardinals running back Terry Metcalf, Branson sports radio broadcaster Scott McCaulley, former University of Central Missouri quarterback

Eric Czerniewski as well as Missouri Southern’s 1972 NAIA National Championship Team, Midway High School coach Larry Burchett and the Midway High School Football Program.

They highlighted the annual Football Luncheon presented by the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company, held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds’ E-Plex East Wing. President & Executive Director Jerald Andrews, who presided over the ceremony, also bestowed KOLR 10 TV Vice President & General Manager Leo Henning with the President’s Award.

“We are delighted to be welcoming these football standouts into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame,” Andrews said. “They all made significant impacts on the game, and have been wonderful in their communities. It was a great day to re-live some wonderful memories.”

Additionally, the Hall of Fame recognized the Elite 11, a group of former high school, college and professional players who made positive contributions to the sport or those who have contributed in meaningful way to the game. This year’s Elite 11 recipients are: Wayne Burch (Stoutland High School/Southwest Baptist University/Camdenton High School), Matt Burgess (Parkview High School/University of Missouri), Mark DeLozier (Kickapoo High School/University of Tulsa), Michael Fox (Meridian (Miss.) High School/Missouri State University), Jason O’Neal (Fair Grove High School/Southwest Baptist University), Kellen Overstreet (Penney High School/University of Wyoming), Mark Smith (Webb City High School/University of Arkansas/Kansas City Chiefs), Denny Routh (Reeds Spring High School/Pittsburg State University), Jared Taylor (Bolivar High School/Southwest Baptist University/William Jewell College), Brock West (Lebanon High School/Evangel University) and Brett Williams (Florida State University/Kansas City Chiefs/Lighthouse Christian Academy coach).

WAYNE BURCH (STOUTLAND H.S. / SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY AND CAMDENTON H.S.

A graduate of Stoutland High School and Southwest Baptist University, Burch has been one of the most important behind-the-scenes workers for the Camdenton High School Football Program (MSHOF 2017). He has helped the Lakers since 1983 by filling some type of role, usually unpaid, and has been on hand for all but five of more than 400 games (home and road). That includes the Lakers’ five state championships. In the 1980s, he drove to Springfield each Saturday morning to have 16mm game films made for opposing coaches and, in the 2000s, would work past midnight making 10 copies of game films for each Lakers coach – and then exchange film the next day with opposing teams. In the early 2000s, he took charge of feeding the Lakers through their post-game fast food orders, managing 90 bags of burgers, and communicated between bookkeeping at the school and management at the Marshfield McDonalds. He also filmed varsity games for years and still tracks the stats for varsity games. Additionally, he oversees the Lakers press box for every football game from seventh grade through varsity. Burch also had roles coaching baseball, girls basketball and taught elementary physical education. In high school, he played basketball and baseball. At SBU, he played baseball and, as a freshman, was a player on the basketball team before spending two seasons as student manager and then student assistant his senior year.