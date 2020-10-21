One goal made the difference Tuesday night in Camdenton’s Ozark Conference battle at Rolla. The Bulldogs got their goal midway through the first half and held on the rest of the way in a 1-0 win over the Lakers.

“We came out a little flat to start the game and Rolla capitalized. We had a defensive breakdown and our back line didn’t shift properly so they ended up scoring on a shot that came from the left wing,” Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon remarked. “We settled in and played really well the second half. I thought we dominated possession, were the aggressor and had several chances to tie. We didn’t end up getting the equalizer, but I was very proud with the amount of effort and our boys not giving in and conceding a second goal.

Camdenton (4-15-1, 0-8 OC) will host Lake area neighbor Osage on Thursday at 5 p.m.

“We played both Rolla and Lebanon to 0-1 losses and those look to be the potential semifinal and championship teams we would play in our district. We are hungry for another shot and will have learned from our mistakes when the time comes in a little less than two weeks,” Sevon said of the road ahead.