Versailles activities director Kyle Middleton made the announcement Tuesday morning, noting that football, cheerleading, cross country and volleyball will resume practice on Monday, October 26, since it will be the week of their respective district tournaments and the school fully plans to participate in the postseason as long as those programs remain healthy.

The Versailles volleyball program previously cancelled participation in its own tournament on Saturday, which was moved to Stover, and scheduled games with Skyline and Blair Oaks this week were already cancelled. The cross country program was able to race in the Tri-County Conference meet at Eldon on Thursday and raced in a meet at Vienna Monday night.

Tuesday's announcement means that Friday night's scheduled football game at Eldon has been cancelled. The Tigers played a game at Osage last week with five starters missing and 16 players from the roster absent overall and the junior varsity game on Monday was already cancelled. Versailles will now have to prepare for the opening round of district play on October 30.

Eldon was scheduled to visit Boonville last week before that game was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns and Eldon activities director Steve Henderson said that the football team was currently looking into finding a new opponent for the regular season finale Friday night. The Lake Sun will provide updates when more information becomes available.

Looking ahead at the winter season, the statement from Middleton noted that basketball, wrestling and cheerleading will all resume practice on November 5.

Some of the games at the middle school level that were scheduled for early on in November will be moved and it is possible that games will be played into January this season.

"We will do everything we can to play all of our scheduled games," the statement read for all activities at both the middle and high school levels.