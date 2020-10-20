Macks Creek and Versailles were back in racing action on Monday at the Vienna Autumn Classic and both the Pirates and Tigers came home with some top times.

The Macks Creek boys were the only unit who had enough runners for a team score and the Pirates finished fifth overall amongst six schools with 94 points while Calvary Lutheran brought home the team title with 38, respectively.

Amongst a pack of 44 boys, Versailles’ Zachary Radefeld finished second overall with a time of 18:14 and trailing only Calvary Lutheran’s Kyle Hagemeyer who crossed the finish line at 17:47. Matthew Radefeld finished 25th at 21 minutes for the Tigers, Dagan Haggerman was 35th at 22:25 and Ryley Pryor finished right behind him in 36th at 22:28.

The Macks Creek boys were paced by Caleb Phillips who finished fifth in the race at 18:40. Kyler Gabriel turned in a time of 20:33 to capture 19th, Grant English was 22nd at 20:48, Jose Cortez placed 24th at 20:57 and Aydin Long was 37th at 22:53.

There were only two schools who fielded a team amongst the girls and Cuba was first with 28 points while Linn was second with 29.

Out of 31 runners in the field, Molly Phillips finished fourth with a time of 23:02. Adriana Mayer placed seventh at 23:25, Alyssa Gabriel was 22nd at 27:19 and Chelsey Brown earned 31st at 32:51. Carmen Lemell was the lone girl to represent Versailles and she finished her race in 10th place at 24:09.

Macks Creek will run in a meet at Waynesville on Thursday at 3 p.m. Versailles has wrapped up the regular season and now shifts its focus to districts on October 31 at Hermitage.