Camdenton's Schulte earns Ozark Conference championship in 50 freestyle

Camdenton took on the swimmers of the Ozark Conference on Monday and the Lakers finished third overall as a team.

It was a night of personal records, school records, advancement in the state rankings and one Ozark Conference title as returning All-State swimmer Gavin Schulte claimed a championship in the 50 freestyle.

“We had an amazing meet,” Camdenton coach Sarah Van Bebber said.

“The boys swam strong and they swam well. I am very proud of them and look forward to seeing them continue to improve as we move into the end of our season.”

Schulte’s time of 22.17 seconds earned him the title in the 50 free while Dane Lapine finished fourth at 22.52 seconds, Seth Kenniston placed 11th at 27.4 and Kyle Niedergerke was 20th at 29.38.

Fischer Lapine was the lone Laker in the pool for the 200 freestyle where he finished 10th with a time of 2:15.06 and the 100 backstroke where he finished seventh at 1:09.69. Jonah Rapp also went solo in the 100 fly and he captured eighth at 1:14.46.

Schulte led the pack of Lakers in the 100 free with a third place finish at 49.6 seconds while Dane was fourth at 51.27, Kenniston was 12th at 1:05.11 and Niedergerke was 21st at 1:13.63. Meanwhile, the long distance 500 free resulted in Nick Rosenthal earning fourth at 5:53.09 and Noah Normand finishing sixth at 6:01.31. In the 100 breaststroke, Normand placed third at 1:14.5 and Rapp was sixth at 1:16.54.

The relay team of Dane, Normand Schulte and Rosenthal set a new record in the 200 medley with a second place finish at 1:48.38. The 200 free relay team of Rapp, Niedergerke, Kenniston and Fischer finished seventh at 1:54.85 and the 400 free relay team of Dane, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte also finished second at 3:39.87.

Camdenton will return to the pool on Saturday for the Springfield Invite.