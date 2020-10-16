Camdenton topples rival Lebanon in five sets, Eldon sweeps Warsaw for 10th straight win and Osage swept by California

Camdenton topples rival Lebanon in five sets

Camdenton was prepared to go the distance Thursday night in the annual Highway 5 rivalry showdown with Lebanon.

The Lakers went all five sets with the Yellowjackets and picked up a 3-2 win (25-15, 13-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-8).

Payton Kincaid smacked down 17 kills to lead the Laker attack and Jackie White added 16 while Miranda Hadfield finished with nine and both Mya Hulett and Mackenzie Daniels added three each. Both Brooklyn Stidham and Elle Turner served up a pair of aces and Sarah Holmes fueled the attack with 26 assists while Turner added 14.

The Camdenton defensive effort was led by Stidham's 16 digs while Olivia Whittle turned in 12, Holmes had 11, Kincaid added nine, Turner put up seven and both Hulett and Hadfield finished with four while Delaney Van Buren and White had three each. Kincaid also rose above the net with two blocks.

Camdenton (20-5-3, 5-1 Ozark Conference) will host Parkview on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Eldon sweeps Warsaw for 10th straight win

The winning streak continues for Eldon.

The Mustangs visited Warsaw Thursday night and swept the Wildcats (25-9, 25-10, 25-11). In fact, the Mustangs have won 21 straight sets during this winning streak and have not dropped a set since a 3-2 win over Southern Boone on October 5.

Caroline Beckmann led Eldon's attack with 15 kills while Jade Hall contributed six, Taylor Henderson added five and both Haley Henderson and Addie Davis put up three each. Emily Davis and Cassidy Prater served four aces each while Haley added three and Addie contributed 30 assists to the effort. Haley paced the defense with seven digs, Emily added six and both Addie and Beckmann added five each while Beckmann and Hall finished the night with two blocks each.

Eldon (21-4-1, 5-2 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Ozark Grand Slam Tournament on Saturday before hosting Bolivar on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Osage swept by California

Osage came up just short in each set with California Thursday night and it led to a sweep in three sets (23-25, 21-25, 17-25).

Osage's attack was led by Sara Wolf who turned in 18 kills while Carly Hambly added seven, Alisa Boswell finished with six and Alison Steen captured five. Both Hambly and Paige Rowland served up two aces and Rowland also finished with 31 assists. Shelby Spriggs put up 21 digs on the defensive end to try and keep the Indians in it while Rowland added 13, Wolf finished with 10, Hambly contributed eight and Steen had five. Boswell also came away with three blocks.

Osage (13-9-1, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Versailles Invitational on Saturday and take a trip to Southern Boone on Tuesday at 5 p.m.