Osage takes down Laquey and Camdenton shut down by West Plains

Osage takes down Laquey

School of the Osage got back to the win column with a 1-0 win Tuesday night at Laquey.

Mark Pankiv's 35-yard strike to the upper corner of the goal proved to be the game-winner.

"We stayed true to recent form and did a good job managing the clock by possessing the ball well," Osage coach Jason Long noted. "After the game, Laquey's goalkeeper Mason Shaw commented to me saying, 'There was nothing I could do to save that shot,' and Coach Rich Heenan paid the Indians the biggest compliment by saying, 'They were the most disciplined team the Hornets have faced.'"

Osage (9-6) will meet Capital City on Wednesday and visit Lake area neighbor Camdenton on Thursday.

Camdenton shut down by West Plains

Camdenton hosted Ozark Conference foe West Plains Thursday night and the Zizzers made it a tough night for the Lakers as they walked off the pitch with an 8-0 win.

"We started out slow and not ready to play and West Plains capitalized on that went up 2-0 in the first 10 minutes," Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon said. "We never really got a rhythm going throughout and gave up four goals each half."

Camdenton (4-14-1, 0-7 Ozark Conference) will visit Rolla on Tuesday before hosting Osage on Thursday.