Camdenton took care of business on the road Tuesday night at Waynesville with a sweep in three sets (25-9, 25-10, 25-16).

Mackenzie Daniels led the Laker attack smacking down 10 kills while Miranda Hadfield added eight kills and Payton Kincaid finished with seven. Olivia Whittle served four aces and Elle Turner provided 14 assists while Sarah Holmes finished with 11. Whittle led the defense with 19 digs while Brooklyn Stidham had 16 and Kincaid provided 11 and Delaney VanBuren posted two blocks.

Camdenton (19-5-3, 4-1 Ozark Conference) will visit Lebanon on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.