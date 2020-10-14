Camdenton went to battle with Rolla in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4 District 5 Tournament at Marshfield on Tuesday and the No. 5 Lakers fell to the No. 4 Bulldogs 13-4.

Camdenton went to battle with Rolla in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4 District 5 Tournament at Marshfield on Tuesday and the No. 5 Lakers fell to the No. 4 Bulldogs 13-4.

Camdenton scored all four of its runs in the second inning and held a 4-2 lead going into the third, but the Bulldogs took the lead for good with four runs in the third.

The Lakers racked up 10 hits as a team and were fairly balanced overall as Sadie Stockman, Zoe Lockhert, Katy Pitts and Jamiee Hendrix all posted two hits while Emma Rakes and Kylee Moore also had a hit each. Rakes, Stockman, Gracie Coffelt and Addy Clay all recorded an RBI each.

In the circle, Coffelt pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs, five earned, on seven hits while walking four. Rakes pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits while striking out one and walking two.

Camdenton ends the season at 9-18.