Eldon wins ninth straight match with sweep of Tipton

Eldon continued its winning ways Monday night with a sweep of Tipton in three sets (25-3, 25-5, 25-15).

The Mustangs have now won nine straight including a tournament title on home floor in the 38th annual Eldon Tournament on Saturday.

Caroline Beckmann paced Eldon's offense with 16 kills while Cassidy Prater finished with four and both Jade Hall and Addie Davis posted two kills each. Haley Henderson found her groove serving the ball with eight aces and Taylor Henderson and Tatum Frank were in a rhythm as well with six aces and five aces, respectively. Davis also finished with 24 assists to keep the Mustangs on the offensive.

Frank, Haley and Beckmann finished with five digs each on the defensive end and Prater added four blocks while Beckmann finished with three and Hall had two.

Eldon (20-4-1, 5-2 Tri-County Conference) will visit Warsaw on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage takes down Bolivar in five sets

It may have taken all five sets, but Osage found a way to get the job done and knock off Bolivar Monday night.

The Indians dropped the first set 26-24, came back with a 25-19 win in the next, won the third set 25-21 and dropped the fourth 25-18 before closing out with a 15-12 win in the finale.

Sara Wolf posted 17 kills to lead the Indian attack while Carly Hambly added 13 kills and both Alison Steen and Alisa Boswell contributed eight each while Adrienne Dubbs finished with six. Hambly also added four service aces while Steen provided three and Paige Rowland fueled the attack with 44 assists.

The defensive effort was led by Wolf's 20 digs as Shelby Spriggs provided 14, Juliana Bryant added nine and Hambly finished with seven. Both Boswell and Steen contributed two blocks each above the net as well.

Osage (13-8-1, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) will host California on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Versailles falls to Southern Boone

Versailles took a trip to Southern Boone Tuesday night and the Eagles did not make things easy for the Tigers with a sweep in three sets (10-25, 8-25, 4-25).

Versailles (0-18, 0-5 Tri-County Conference) will host the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.