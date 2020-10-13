Osage falls in shootout with Southern Boone, Versailles falls to Hallsville in regular season finale, Macks Creek shut out by Walnut Grove and Eldon falls to Battle

Osage falls in shootout with Southern Boone

School of the Osage was on the road at Southern Boone in the regular season finale on Monday and the Indians came up a few runs shy in a shootout, 14-10, to the Eagles.

Osage got off to a solid start plating three runs in the top of the first and the Indians plated five more to secure an early 8-1 lead. However, Southern Boone tied the game up after the second inning and continued to find runs while Osage would not score again until adding a pair of runs in the seventh.

Paige Luttrell hit an RBI single to get the runs going for Osage in the first and Carly Ward smacked a 2-run homer run over the fence in right field to make it 3-0 early. Luttrell came back with an RBI on a fielder's choice in the second and Skyler Luttrell hit a 2-RBI single while Halle Helton hit an RBI single and Skyler scored on an error. Shelby Miner drove in a run in the seventh and Paige drove in Miner with a single to finish the scoring.

Ward was in the circle for Osage and she worked two innings allowing eight runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three. Skyler pitched four innings from the bullpen and allowed six runs on six hits while striking out one and walking four. Southern Boone also managed its comeback by taking advantage of six errors by the Indian defense.

Osage (5-14, 2-4 Tri-County Conference) wraps up the regular season on a 5-game skid and will look to get back on track in the postseason. The Indians enter the Class 3 District 5 Tournament as the sixth seed and will take on No. 3 host Versailles (15-10) on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers beat the Indians 14-6 in their previous meeting.

Versailles falls to Hallsville in regular season finale

Versailles visited Hallsville Monday night to wrap up the regular season and the Indians made it a tough finale for the Tigers with an 11-1 win in five innings.

Versailles scored its lone run in the top of the first as Hallsville quickly came back and allowed just two hits to the Tigers overall. Kourtney Rainey had one of those hits and an RBI for the Tigers and Taylor Bice also had a hit.

In the circle, Joscelynn Marriott pitched four innings and allowed nine runs, five earned, on 11 hits while striking out two. Ashlynn Davidson pitched in relief and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits while walking one.

Versailles (15-10, 3-4 Tri-County Conference) is the third seed in the Class 3 District 5 Tournament and will play host to No. 6 Osage on Wednesday in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers beat the Indians 14-6 in their previous meeting.

Macks Creek shut out by Walnut Grove

Macks Creek closed out its regular season at Walnut Grove on Monday and the hosts sent the Pirates home with a 15-0 defeat in three innings.

Macks Creek was held hitless with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, Kenzie Hicks was in the circle and pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing 15 runs, six earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking 10.

Macks Creek (3-20) enters the postseason as the fourth seed in the Class 1 District 5 Tournament at St. Elizabeth and the Pirates will face No. 5 Climax Springs (0-11) in the first round on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Pirates beat the Cougars 19-4 in their previous meeting with their neighbor and the winner will take on top seed Leeton (17-3) in the semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Eldon falls to Battle

Eldon hosted Battle for its home finale on Monday night and the Spartans out of Columbia walked away with a 13-1 win.

Eldon (5-14, 1-6 Tri-County Conference will be the seventh seed in the Class 3 District 5 Tournament at Versailles taking on No. 2 Blair Oaks (20-6) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Falcons won 10-0 in the previous meeting this season.