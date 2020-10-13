Eldon's Hull reaches fourth straight state tournament, Osage trio makes the cut for state and Camdenton's season ends in district tournament at Jefferson City

Eldon’s Hull reaches fourth straight state tournament

Eldon senior Kassidy Hull is back in the final show.

The two-time returning All-State senior, who finished third at state a season ago and seventh as a sophomore, qualified for her fourth straight state tournament by finishing in the top 18 in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament at Eagle Knoll Golf Club in Hartsburg.

Now, after qualifying for state every year of her high school career, there is only one thing left to do- win it all.

“Kassidy will spend this week working on things to be ready for Monday and Tuesday. Kassidy has shot some of her best competitive rounds scores at Meadow Lake so she is confident in her ability at that course,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said of the upcoming Class 2 state tournament.

The course at Eagle Knoll was a par 72 for the 51 golfers in the field, all vying for a state bid. Hull finished second in the field, just 8-over-par, with a scorecard of 80 after 18 holes of play. Father Tolton’s Audrey Rischer was the individual district champion with a 2-over-par 74.

Among the nine schools who fielded teams, the Mustangs finished sixth overall with a team score of 454 while Father Tolton captured the team title with a 342. Blair Oaks is also heading to state as a team by earning second with a 428.

The cutoff at state this season for individual golfers was smaller than prior years and if nothing had changed, Eldon’s Reece Henderson would likely be joining Hull at state after finishing 25th with a 121. In prior years, a golfer needed to make the top 25 to earn a state bid. Kelsey Fischer shot a 126 to finish 33rd for Eldon, Hannah Petet turned in a 127 to take 35th and Danielle Clifton was right behind her in 36th at 130.

“We did not have the strong finish we had the past few years but that is ok,” Frey said with his team looking for a third straight district team title on Monday. “The girls still played hard and the conditions were as hard as they could have been. We were in a strong district with great golfers and with the changes made to the postseason, a lot less girls are moving on.”

Hull will tee off in the final show on Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Osage trio makes the cut for state

A season ago, School of the Osage’s Sydney Riley was the lone golfer to represent the Indians.

Now, she has two teammates joining her after freshmen Hanna Maschhoff and Sophia Sindlinger also qualified for state in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament at Eagle Knoll Golf Club in Hartsburg on Monday.

Maschhoff finished fourth amongst a field of 51 golfers to earn a state bid by finishing in the top 18 where she shot a 86 after 18 holes of play on the par 72 course. Sindlinger finished 12th amongst the pack with a round of 99 and Riley became a three-time state qualifier by carding a 107 to finish 14th. In her first state tournament in 2018, Riley finished 72nd overall and in 2019 she finished 38th.

As a team, the Indians finished fourth among the nine schools who competed for team scores with a final tally of 444. The top two teams qualify for state and Father Tolton captured the team title with a 342 while Blair Oaks turned in a 428 and Southern Boone finished third at 430.

Kaylie Clark carded a 152 to finish 45th for Osage and Greta Crooks carded a 154 to finish 46th.

"Eagle Knoll is a tough course in optimal weather conditions. We had neither," Osage coach Travis Squire said of the day. "The course, although in great shape, was very dry and the greens were firm and fast. Sustained winds all day at 15 to 20 miles per hour so we did not turn in our best scores for the year. Nerves and conditions had all my girls off to a rough start and it took a few holes to get settled in, but by our back nine Hannah, Sophia and Sydney got their nerves and swings under control. All three girls fought hard and played with their eyes on the state tournament.

"I was very happy to see Sydney make a return to state for her senior year and I am equally excited for Hannah and Sophia to get this kind of experience in their freshman years," Squire added.

Riley, Maschhoff and Sindlinger will play in the Class 2 state tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield.

Camdenton's season ends in district tournament at Jefferson City

Camdenton began its postseason ambitions on the links at the Jefferson City Country Club in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament on Monday and the Lakers nearly got a golfer through to state.

Among the 60 golfers in action representing 12 different schools, freshman Sydney Righter nearly made the cut by finishing tied for 23rd overall with a card of 106 on the par 72 course. To reach state, any individual golfer had to finish in the top 18 and the cutoff this season ended up being a 102.

The top two teams also qualify for state and Camdenton finished 12th with a 476 while Helias captured the district title with a 37 and Jefferson City finished second with a 380.

Hannah Beeson finished tied for 33rd for the Lakers with a 116, Addison Selander shot a 124 to finish 47th, Ashley Vest carded a 130 to capture 52nd and Kayle Stewart tied for 53rd with a 132.