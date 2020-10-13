Macks Creek runners battle at Buffalo and Dixon, Climax Springs boys capture 11th at Buffalo and Eldon and Versailles runners meet at Russellville Invitational

Macks Creek runners battle at Buffalo and Dixon

The postseason is drawing nearer for cross country runners across the state of Missouri and the Pirates at Macks Creek have been busy preparing for districts with a pair of races in the span of four days.

Macks Creek was in the Buffalo Invitational on Thursday where the boys finished 14th among a mix of 15 small and large schools with 280 points and the girls were ninth among nine schools with 177 points.

The boys were paced by Caleb Phillips who finished 40th amongst a field of 96 runners with a time of 20:16 while Grant English captured 52nd at 21 minutes, Kyler Gabriel was 56th at 21:25, Jose Cortez was 60th at 21:52, Oliver Sanchez Chaves was 86th at 25:03 and Aydin Long was 92nd at 26:45.

Molly Phillips was out front for the Macks Creek girls with a 24th place finish amongst 60 runners at 24:24 while Adriana Mayer was 29th at 25:01, Alyssa Gabriel was 47th at 27:59, Taylor Rich was 49th at 29:01 an Chelsey Brown was 59th at 33:38.

The schools at Dixon on Monday were much closer to the size of Macks Creek and the Pirates did not disappoint with some high finishes. The boys did not field a team and the girls were the lone team in action for their race.

Amongst the 12 runners listed in the girls' race, Molly Phillips finished second overall with a time of 23:34, just behind Licking's Kasey Richards who won the race with a time of 20:41. Mayer was right behind Phillips in third place at 24:45, Gabriel was fifth at 26:12, Rich was eighth at 28:55 and Brown came in 11th at 31:57.

There were 29 boys in the varsity race and Phillips finished third amongst his peers at 19:13. Gabriel came in sixth at 19:57, English was 14th at 21:44 and Long was 23rd at 26:19.

Macks Creek will be racing at Humansville Saturday morning.

Climax Springs boys capture 11th at Buffalo

Climax Springs was in action at the Buffalo Invitational Thursday night where the boys finished 11th amongst the 15 schools who fielded teams, earning 273 points overall.

Willard won the meet with 59 points, respectively, in a race featuring both small and large schools.

Gesse Smith led the Cougars with a 30th place finish amongst 96 runners at 19:47 while Cole Smith crossed the finish line in 37th at 20:14, Hunter Hertzog was 59th at 21:44, Johny McCartney was 71st at 22:55 and Junior Bellamy was 91st at 26:19.

Climax Springs will head to the course at Humansville on Saturday morning.

Eldon and Versailles runners meet at Russellville Invitational

Eldon and Versailles met Saturday morning for a race at the Russellville Invitational where the Tigers and Mustangs both walked away with some medals.

The Eldon boys finished 13th out of 15 schools with 310 points while Calvary Lutheran finished in the top spot with 63 points, respectively, and the Eldon girls along with both the Versailles boys and girls did not field enough runners for team scores.

Nathan Reynolds, a freshman, finished second for Eldon out of 102 total runners amongst the boys with a time of 17:53, trailing only Southern Boone's Connor Burns who won the race at 16:48. Jacob Arnold placed 61st for the Mustangs at 21:33, Garrett Greenwalt was 86th at 23:42, Tate Witzman was 87th at 23:54 and Luke Graham placed 97th at 27:15. The Mustang girls were led by Zoe Martonfi who finished third among 73 runners with a time of 20:05 and Vivian Wester was 37th at 25:43.

Versailles also secured a medal as Seth Newton captured 15th with a time of 18:47 for the boys. Zach Radefeld was right behind him in 16th place at 18:47.1, Matthew Radefeld captured 66th at 21:40 and Ryley Pryor placed 67th at 21:44 for his fifth personal record of the season. Carmen Lemell represented the Versailles girls and finished 26th with a time of 24:24.

"We didn't get the best start as a team and got boxed in early," Versailles coach Laura Piercy noted. "So, all of our runners had to fight the whole race to catch back up to the lead pack. Grueling, for sure, but our runners showed true grit by being able to do it."

Now, the time has come for conference bragging rights as Eldon hosts Versailles and the rest of the Tri-County Conference on Thursday at 4 p.m.