Tough start hurts Osage in loss to Living Word Christian and Eldon unable to slow down resurgent California

Tough start hurts Osage in loss to Living Word Christian

School of the Osage took a break from the grind of the Tri-County Conference to host Living Word Christian out of O’Fallon Friday night when their annual scheduled matchup with Southern Boone was previously cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Eagles did not provide much relief as they jumped out to a 28-0 lead by halftime and went on to secure a 48-21 win over the Indians.

As has been the case for most of the season, Living Word Christian brought a balanced attack, compiling 393 total yards of offense with 200 of those yards coming through the air and another 193 coming on the ground. And the Eagles once again had the luxury of multiple contributors stepping up to continually move the chains.

Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen went 9-17 for 200 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and one of those completions went to sophomore August Billings on an 84-yard touchdown reception while senior Kalin Black caught two passes for 64 yards and two scores and senior Sharrod Alexander added four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

McMullen also showed some mobility on the ground, leading the rushing attack with 10 carries for 69 yards while Alexander added a pair of carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and junior Jacob Herber finished with 10 carries for 60 yards.

It may have taken some time for Osage to get some offense going, scoring its first touchdown in the third quarter, but sophomore running back Eric Hood was a bright spot for the Indians with 23 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, senior back Jack Creasy added 17 carries for 91 yards and the Indians finished with 367 rushing yards overall, averaging a healthy eight yards per rush.

Osage was without starting junior quarterback Brockton McLaughlin Friday night so sophomore Konner Vaughn got the start and finished 10-27 for 116 yards and three interceptions while adding 88 yards and a touchdown with his legs on six carries. In addition to the yards Hood provided on the ground, he also finished with three catches for 79 yards while sophomore Hunter Graber caught a pair of passes for 16 yards and senior Kenan Webb put together a trio of catches for 15 yards.

Osage (2-5, 1-3 TCC) has lost four straight and will look to get back on the right track when Lake area neighbor Versailles (0-4, 0-2 TCC) comes to town Friday night at 7 p.m.

Eldon unable to slow down resurgent California

California has been on a roll this season, off to a 5-1 start entering Friday night’s Tri-County Conference battle with Eldon after winning just one game in all of 2019.

The Pintos continued their gridiron renaissance Friday night and made it four straight wins with a 59-13 victory over the Mustangs. California was consistent from the start and quickly jumped out to a 42-0 lead before Eldon responded with its first score in the second quarter.

The Mustangs finished the evening with 245 total yards of offense.

Freshman quarterback Hunter Hees went 13-24 in the passing attack for 149 yards, a touchdown and one interception and junior wideout Baylor Pearson was on the receiving end for 10 of those passes for 108 yards. Hees and senior wideout Ian Birdno also connected on a 7-yard touchdown pass and sophomore running back Krystopher Shepard had a 26-yard catch.

Eldon’s ground attack was led by senior Mason Kirkweg who dashed for 68 yards on 19 carries and Shepard added nine carries for 22 yards while Hees finished with six carries for six yards and a score as the team finished with 96 rushing yards overall.

Eldon (1-5, 0-4 TCC) will look to hop back in the win column after dropping five straight with a visit to Boonville (4-3, 2-3 TCC) Friday night for another conference showdown at 7 p.m.