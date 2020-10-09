Camdenton blanked by Bolivar in regular season finale, Osage comes up short at St. Elizabeth, Versailles shut out by Capital City, Macks Creek outpaced by Humansville and Eldon blanked by Blair Oaks and tops Boonville

Camdenton blanked by Bolivar in regular season finale

Bolivar's offense was relentless Thursday night when it hosted Camdenton for an Ozark Conference matchup.

The Liberators racked up 17 hits and it led to a 10-0 shutout in five innings.

By comparison, the Lakers managed just a single hit in the game from the bat of Adee Enos as the team was plagued by 13 total strikeouts. Mackenzie Daniels was in the circle for Camdenton and allowed nine earned runs in 4 1/3 innings while the team had one defensive error.

Camdenton (9-17, 4-5 Ozark Conference) enters the postseason as the fifth seed in the Class 4 District 5 Tournament in Marshfield. The Lakers will face No. 4 Rolla (12-8) in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage comes up short at St. Elizabeth

The lead proved to be too big to overcome Thursday night when Osage visited St. Elizabeth.

The Indians actually held a 2-1 lead briefly in the third inning, but the Hornets powered back with four runs each in the third and fourth and it eventually led to an 11-4 win.

Liberty Gamm recorded an RBI single for Osage and later scored on a passed ball to help generate both runs in the third and both Paige Luttrell and Carly Ward delivered RBI singles in the seventh. Shelby Miner led the Indian bats with two of the team's five hits on the night.

Skyler Luttrell was in the circle and allowed four hits and eight runs in 3 1/3 innings of work, striking out one. Ward pitched 2 2/3 innings from the bullpen and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out three.

Osage (5-13, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) will visit Southern Boone in the regular season finale on Monday at 5 p.m.

Versailles shut out by Capital City

It was a tough night on the diamond for Versailles.

The Tigers hosted Capital City and the visitors cruised to a 9-0 win.

Versailles managed just one hit on the night from Maris Ollison as Tiger hitters were fanned with 19 total strikeouts. Joscelynn Marriott pitched four innings for Versailles and allowed nine runs, five earned, on 12 hits while striking out three. Ashlynn Davidson pitched three innings and allowed two hits and a walk. The Tiger defense had six errors in the game.

Versailles (15-9, 3-3 Tri-County Conference) will visit Hallsville in the regular season finale on Monday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek outpaced by Humansville

Macks Creek visited Humansville Thursday night and the Tiger offense went to work quickly with a 20-5 win over the Pirates in three innings.

Catie Gabriel, Callie Leach, and Ciera Compton each delivered a hit for Macks Creek as the team finished with three total on the night. Kenzie Hicks pitched two innings and allowed 18 runs, two earned on one hit while walking 10 batters and striking out four. Bailey Taylor got some work for the Pirates as well and allowed two runs, none earned, on one hit while walking three. Macks Creek also had four defensive errors in the game.

Macks Creek (3-18) was scheduled to host Leeton on Friday and will close out the regular season at Walnut Grove on Monday at 5 p.m.

Eldon blanked by Blair Oaks and tops Boonville

It was a tough day for Eldon on Wednesday as the Mustangs were shut out 10-0 at Blair Oaks in a no-hitter bid in five inningsfor the Falcons, but Eldon came back strong with an 8-7 win over Southern Boone the following night.

Eldon (5-14, 1-6 Tri-County Conference) will host Columbia Battle in the regular season finale on Monday at 5 p.m.