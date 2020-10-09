School of the Osage went the distance at Hallsville Thursday night. Ultimately, the Indians came up just a few points short in a five-set match with the fellow Indians.

Ultimately, the Indians came up just a few points short in a five-set match with the fellow Indians. Osage took the first set 25-19, dropped the second by the same score, won the third 25-16 and lost the fourth 27-25 before dropping the finale 20-18.

Sara Wolf led Osage's attack with 14 kills while Alisa Boswell and Carly Hambly added 13 kills each and Allison Steen added seven kills of her own. Juliana Bryant served up five aces as Steen and Hambly both had four aces and Wolf put together three while Paige Rowland had two while adding 46 assists.

Shelby Spriggs led the defense with 30 digs as Wolf finished with 16, Hambly added 13 and Rowland recorded seven and Steen was also above the net with a pair of blocks.

Osage (12-8-1, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) will host Bolivar on Monday at 5 p.m.