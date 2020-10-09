It was a tough night at the plate for Macks Creek on Thursday in a trip to Humansville. The Pirates were held hitless against the Tigers and fell 10-0 in five innings.

Keith Edelman, Trever Smith, Isaiah Schmidt and Dakota Willis all drew walks while Ethan English reached on an error and Tyler Newcomb reached on a strikeout throwing error, but the Pirates could not get much else going.

English (0-2) was in the circle and took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits while striking out three and walking three in 2 1/3 innings. Willis pitched in relief and worked two-plus innings allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking two.

"Offensively, we really didn't get anything going and we played pretty decent defensively behind our pitchers," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. "Ethan and Dakota threw the ball around the plate and Humansville was able to put the ball in play where we weren't."

Macks Creek (0-13) will wrap up the fall season at Crocker on Friday at 5 p.m.