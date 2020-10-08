Winston Reid scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2) has won two straight matches. The Fire (4-8-4) have lost two in a row.

Johnny Russell lofted a corner kick to Reid, who's header from close range froze goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The Fire's Robert Beric, who had scored a goal in five straight matches, missed wide on a right-footed shot from close range in the 88th minute.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia dove to his left to deflect a penalty kick by Beric in the 2nd minute. Beric shot again off the deflection, but Russell cleared the ball away. Fabian Herbers also missed a possible goal on a header for the Fire in the first half.

Shuttleworth and Melia each made two saves.