One goal was all that was needed to decide it in the first ever match between Osage and Mexico Tuesday night.

Fortunately for the Indians, Nate Evans had the answer as he finished a goal in the first half on an assist from Anthony Alberti to help his team secure a 1-0 road victory over the Bulldogs.

"The team possessed the ball well in the defending and transitional thirds and we were able to net an early goal before the Mexico defense stiffened up," Osage coach Jason Long said. "The second half was a transitional battle to possess the ball with both teams looking to play advantage off set pieces, but both teams had strong performances defensively and the game ended in our favor."

Not that Osage didn't have a few more scoring opportunities, though.

"Just about every player had at least one shot on goal so I can't complain about the work rate of or team. We will continue to work on quality and positive play and focus on one game at a time as we march towards districts," Long stated.

Osage (8-5) returns home for a game against Clinton Thursday night at 6 p.m.