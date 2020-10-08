The lake level was 658.0; generation of 900 to 3,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 657.9 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 70 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Cole Anderson won the Big Bass Bash last weekend with a 6.67-pound largemouth bass.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, jigs and Ned rigs along main channel logs and rocks. Crappie: Fair on minnows.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Choppo and Whopper Plopper topwater lures, jigs and drop shot rigs along docks on the main lake and halfway back in coves around docks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, square bill crankbaits and jigs 2 to 6 feet deep in the backs of coves or on jigs and deep-diving crankbaits 12 to 25 feet deep on the main lake. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or on minnows in brush 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Good on topwater lures and Alabama rigs in backs of coves.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on shaky head magnum plastic worms in brush piles in coves and on main lake. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or on jigs and minnows in brush piles 12 to 14 feet deep. White bass: Good on topwater lures when fish are surfacing. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad on the main channel.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and jigs along docks and wave breaks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet deep over brush around shad schools. White bass: Good on jigs around shad schools on the main lake.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures early in the morning, jigs along main and secondary points or crankbaits along bluffs. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks over deep water. White bass: Fair trolling small crankbaits on the main channel.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on jigs around docks and shallow brush in the backs of coves. Crappie: Fair on minnows 8 to 10 feet deep along docks. White bass: Fair on Roostertails along points. Catfish: Good on limblines baited with sunfish.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.