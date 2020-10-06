Eldon wins battle with Southern Boone and Osage comes up short at Skyline

Eldon wins battle with Southern Boone

It took all five sets Monday night, but Eldon found a way to get the job done and take care of Southern Boone in Tri-County Conference action.

The Mustangs took the first set 25-15, dropped the second 25-23, won the third 25-22 and fell 26-24 in the next set before winning the decisive finale 15-7.

Caroline Beckmann recorded 35 kills to lead Eldon’s attack while Haley Henderson finished with five kills and Addie Davis totaled four. Cassidy Prater served up four aces while both Beckman and Davis finished with two each and Davis recorded 55 assists as well. The defensive effort was led by Tatum Frank who had 21 digs while Henderson added 15, Davis finished with 11, Beckmann recorded nine and both Prater and Taylor Henderson put together six each. Prater also rose above the next for six blocks while Beckmann finished with four.

Eldon (12-4-1, 5-2 TCC) was scheduled to host Eugene on Tuesday and will host the 38th Annual Eldon Tournament on Saturday.

Osage comes up short at Skyline

Osage visited Skyline on Monday and went the distance before losing 3-2 in five sets.

Osage (12-6-1, 2-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Fatima on Tuesday before visiting Hallsville on Thursday at 5 p.m.