Camdenton cruises past Parkview, Macks Creek falls to Crocker and Eldon takes on Springfield Tournament

Camdenton cruises past Parkview

Camdenton racked up plenty of runs Monday night in a showdown with Parkview as the Lakers cruised to an 18-1 victory.

After finishing the Springfield Tournament 3-2 over the weekend, the Lakers put together their third straight win Monday night and a total of 12 hits helped in that effort. Katy Pitts, Ryah Moore and Jamiee Hendrix finished with two hits each while Addy Clay, Emma Rakes, Kameron Burton, Zoe Lockhert, Gracie Coffelt and Adee Enos all had a hit each. Moore drove in three runs, Pitts had two RBIs and Burton, Lockhert, Coffelt, Enos, Felicity Kirby and Hendrix all had an RBI.

Moore was also in the circle and pitched all four innings allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out six.

Camdenton (9-16, 3-5 Ozark Conference) visits Bolivar on Thursday in the regular season finale at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek falls to Crocker

Macks Creek was on the road at Crocker Monday night where the Pirates fell to the Lions 19-4.

Macks Creek played in the Hermitage Tournament over the weekend and finished 1-2 with a 13-9 win over Humansville and a 13-1 loss to Wheatland and 12-0 loss to Montrose.

On Monday night, Catie Gabriel led the Pirates with two hits and an RBI while Molly Phillips, Kenzie Hicks and Courtney Knight each posted a hit. Bailey Taylor was in the circle and she allowed 13 earned runs on 10 hits with a walk and strikeout. the Pirate defense also had four errors in the contest.

Macks Creek (3-16) was scheduled to host Halfway on Tuesday and will visit Humansville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Eldon's stats and scores from the Springfield Tournament this past weekend will be updated when they become available.