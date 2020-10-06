School of the Osage and Camdenton were back in the annual Laker Shootout over the weekend and both Lake area teams put up some fights.

Osage went into the Laker Shootout with some momentum after shutting out Boonville 7-0 Thursday night. The Indians continued some of that momentum finishing 2-1 in the weekend slate.

Osage started with a 3-0 win over Sullivan on Friday before falling to Hickman 0-6 on Saturday and finishing with a 3-0 win over Moberly in the finale.

“The most exciting game in my mind was the Hickman matchup. We wound up losing, but this was the type of game that measures where we are at and exactly what we need to be working on as a team as we prepare for postseason play,” Osage coach Jason Long said. “Hickman was very fast and physical and while we did well to play possession ball, they showed us how to attack with confidence and win the 50/50 balls consistently. All three games were a group effort and the boys are playing extremely good at this point in the season.”

Osage (7-5) was scheduled to visit Mexico on Tuesday and will host Clinton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Among the scores that were posted, Camdenton started with a 2-2 tie against Carl Junction and went on to drop a 4-0 game to Union.

Camdenton (4-10-1, 0-4 Ozark Conference) will visit Lebanon on Thursday at 5 p.m.