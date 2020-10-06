Camdenton was back in the pool Friday evening at Foster Natatorium in Springfield and Coach Sarah VanBebber was pretty pleased with what she saw from her team and their times.

Camdenton was back in the pool Friday evening at Foster Natatorium in Springfield and Coach Sarah VanBebber was pretty pleased with what she saw from her team and their times.

Gavin Schulte, a returning All-State swimmer, guaranteed himself a trip to state with an autocut time in the 50 freestyle and VanBebber was fairly pleased with the relays as well.

“We had a pretty successful meet. We had many swimmers drop time and receive personal records,” VanBebber pointed out. “Our relays are sitting in a good place in the state rankings and we are moving in the right direction.”

In the 50 free, Schulte led the pack of Lakers with a third place finish at 22.52 seconds. Dane Lapine earned sixth with 23 seconds flat, Fischer Lapine was 14th at 26.72, Jonah Rapp was 16th at 27.51, Seth Kenniston was 22nd at 28.76 and Preston Garrett was 29th at 33.68.

In the 100 free, Dane was third for Camdenton at 53.33 seconds while Nicholas Rosenthal was sixth at 56.88, Kenniston 17th at 1:07.64 and Kyle Niedergerke 21st at 1:14.51.

Swimming solo for the Lakers in the 100 fly, Schulte captured fourth at 56.61 seconds while Noah Normand earned sixth in the 500 free at 6:05.18 and Rapp earned fourth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:18.71.

The 100 backstroke featured Fischer’s third place finish at 1:10.83 and Normand who was right behind him in fourth at 1:10.99.

In the relay events, the team of Dane, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte earned third in the 200 medley at 1:50.92 while the quartet of Rapp, kenniston, Niedergerke and Fischer earned sixth in the 200 free at 1:55.92 and the 400 free relay team of Dane, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte placed third as well at 3:42.04.

Camdenton’s next scheduled meet is at Lee’s Summit on October 14.