The duo entered the tournament as the top-seeded doubles team and they proved it as their ability to play well together led to a district championship. Now, the pair will be continuing their season at the state tournament.

Camdenton’s Haley Hultz and Victoria Watson made a good team on Monday in the individual portion of the Class 2 District 5 Tournament at Lebanon.

The duo entered the tournament as the top-seeded doubles team and they proved it as their ability to play well together led to a district championship. Now, the pair will be continuing their season at the state tournament.

Hultz and Watson started with an early test in the quarterfinals against Glendale where they dropped the first set 3-6 before storming back for a pair of wins (7-5, 6-4). Up next was a fourth-seeded Lebanon duo that the duo was able to take care of in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) and Hultz and Watson left little doubt in the championship against a third-seeded Glendale team by winning in straight sets by the same margin as the semifinals.

Camdenton’s other doubles pair of Katelyn Bergstrom and Kaitlyn McGuire nearly earned the opportunity to reach state as well, making the semifinals before finishing strong in the third place match. Bergstrom and McGuire were unseeded, but it did not stop them from taking care of a team from West Plains in the first round (6-1, 6-0) before the duo took out the second seed from Branson (6-3, 6-3). Up next was the top seed from Glendale where Bergstrom and McGuire fell in straight sets (1-6, 4-6). However, third place medals were in order as the team finished with an 8-3 win over the fourth seed from Lebanon.

In singles action, Eliana Borbe was unseeded and reached the semifinals as well. She started off with a win in straight sets over her opponent from Rolla in round one (6-4, 6-2) before knocking out the fourth seed from West Plains in straight sets (6-4, 7-6). Needing just one more win to guarantee a trip to state, Borbe fell to the top seed from Glendale in the semifinals (6-0, 6-0) before falling to the third seed from Glendale in the third place match (8-1). She still walked away with a medal as well.

Safina Ernst was also in action for Camdenton in singles play and she was also unseeded where she defeated her Branson opponent in round one (6-0, 0-6, 6-3) before dropping her quarterfinals match to the third seed from Glendale (2-6, 1-6).

Hultz and Watson return to action on October 15 and 16 at 9 a.m. from the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.