The Ozark Conference gathered on Monday to settle conference bragging rights and Camdenton finished fourth among the seven schools who fielded teams with a scorecard of 396.

Glendale took the team title with a 331 followed by Rolla (359) and Kickapoo (368).

Among the 40 golfers who hit the links representing 10 different schools, Camdenton’s Sydney Righter made the cut for First Team All-Conference by finishing in the top 10 and placing 10th overall with a round of 92 after 18 holes. Kayle Stewart shot a 97 for the Lakers, Hannah Beeson turned in a 101 and Ashley Vest carded a 106.

"The wind was definitely a factor in scoring yesterday, but we were able to not let the ugly holes affect the entire round, which we have been working on," Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said. "This is the first team I have coached that has totaled a tournament team score of less than 400, so that is a milestone I am happy to have reached. We will spend the remainder of our time before districts working on our short game. We lost many strokes yesterday due to missed putts, so we will continue to place practice emphasis on that. Otherwise, I feel like we are in great shape going into districts next Monday at Jefferson City Country Club."

The postseason gets underway for the Lakers on Monday at 9 a.m.