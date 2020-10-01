Versailles did not forget to bring the bats to Osage Wednesday night. The Tigers smacked seven home runs over the wall in a 14-6 win over the Indians and the team has now won six straight.

Versailles did not forget to bring the bats to Osage Wednesday night.

The Tigers smacked seven home runs over the wall in a 14-6 win over the Indians and the team has now won six straight.

Maris Ollison and Joscelynn Marriott and Kierra O'Rourke each hit a pair of home runs for Versailles and Kourtney Rainey also hit a home run. Ollison and Ashlynn Davidson paced the Tigers with three hits each while O'Rourke and Marriott had two hits each and Taylor Bice, Rainey and Analyssa Pence each had a hit. O'Rourke posted five total RBIs, Marriott recorded four, Ollison finished with two and Rainey, Davidson and Pence each had an RBI.

In the circle, Marriott got the win after pitching a complete game where she allowed four earned runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking three. The Tigers had four defensive errors.

The Osage bats were led by Liberty Gamm and jasmine Wilkes who both had two hits while Skyler Luttrell, Reese Good, Maddie Arwood, Carly Ward and Halle Helton each had a hit. Ward recorded two RBIs and both Arwood and Helton drove in a run.

Luttrell pitched four innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits while walking four. Helton pitched the other three innings and allowed eight earned runs on seven hits while striking out and walking three batters. The Indians also had four defensive errors in the contest.

Versailles (15-7, 3-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Southern Boone on Thursday at 5 p.m. Osage (5-10, 2-2 TCC) will host Iberia on Thursday at 5 p.m.