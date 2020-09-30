Versailles rallies to top Eldon in extra innings and Camdenton unable to keep up with Smith-Cotton

Versailles rallies to top Eldon in extra innings

It was a wild one on the diamond between Highway 52 neighbors Eldon and Versailles Tuesday night.

After the visiting Tigers built a 4-0 lead, the Mustangs bounced back with seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-4 lead and needed just three more outs to end it. The Tigers had other plans, though, with a rally of their own as they tied the game back up with three runs in the seventh to send it to extra innings.

After a Joscelynn Marriott triple, Lauren Garrison drove in the winning run in the eighth with an RBI single to deliver an 8-7 win for Versailles.

Analyssa Pence and Marriott finished with three hits to lead the Tigers and Taylor Bice, Maris Ollison and Garrison added two hits each while Kourtney Rainey and Tayler Reynolds also had a hit as the team proved to be a tough lineup finishing with 14 total on the night. Ollison, Rainey, Marriott, Garrison and Ashlynn Davidson each had an RBI.

Marriott was in the circle for the Tigers and pitched all eight innings allowing a single earned run on seven hits while striking out eight. The Tigers had five defensive errors in the game.

Alivia Beanland led the Eldon bats with two hits and Chloe Ruark, Elizabeth Rush, Camryn Marriott, Jade Fletcher and Madison Witt each had a hit. Marriott drove in two runs and Beanland also had an RBI. Ruark also went the distance like her counterpart from Versailles and allowed seven earned runs while striking out six and walking five. Eldon had six defensive errors of its own.

Versailles (14-7, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) has won five straight and was scheduled to visit Osage Wednesday before visiting Southern Boone on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eldon (4-11, 0-4 TCC) will host Hallsville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton unable to keep up with Smith-Cotton

Plenty of runs crossed the plate when Camdenton hosted Smith-Cotton Tuesday night. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Tigers got the majority of them in a 12-10 win.

Camdenton held a 5-4 lead after five innings, but the Tigers rallied for six runs in the eighth and the Laker comeback bid came up just short.

Camdenton finished with 11 total hits as Sadie Stockman and Adee Enos led the way with three hits each while Emma Rakes provided two hits and Zoe Lockhert, Kylee Moore and Ryah Moore each had a hit. Kylee drove in three runs, Enos and Rakes had two RBIs each and Stockman also drove in a run.

Gracie Coffelt pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing 12 runs, four earned, on 14 hits while striking out three and walking five. Rakes pitched the rest, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking one.

Camdenton (5-14, 2-5 Ozark Conference) will play in the Springfield Tournament this weekend.