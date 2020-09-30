Camdenton takes 4th in conference tourney and Osage falls in regular season finale at Helias

Camdenton takes 4th in conference tourney

Camdenton went to battle with the rest of the Ozark Conference in tournament action at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield on Tuesday and the Lakers finished fourth amongst nine schools.

Camdenton finished just behind Kickapoo, Central and Glendale and the Lakers had two players make the All-Conference team in seniors Haley Hultz and Victoria Watson.

The Lakers ends the regular season with an overall record of 7-4 and 5-1 in conference play and up next is the postseason. Camdenton enters the Class 2 District 5 Team Tournament as the second seed and will start district play next week at Lebanon.

Osage falls in regular season finale at Helias

Osage visited Helias to close out the regular season Tuesday night and the Indians fell to the Crusaders 8-1.

Osage coach Ann Gulshen noted that her team has been hit with COVID quarantine issues once again, causing some adjustments in the lineup with the team down to six players who were available.

“That means the doubles teams are playing with new partners an beginning players are having to step up and fill in,” Gulshen said. “Adjusting doubles teams at the end of the season is not ideal but it is the situation we find ourselves in so we must adjust to things that are out of our control. At this point, we are fortunate to still be playing tennis.”

Lily Davis secured a point for the Indians Tuesday night with a win in two sets, 6-4 and 7-76.

“I cannot take any credit for Lily’s tennis but I am so incredibly proud of the way she competed last night. What a way to finish a great four years of tennis for Lily,” Gulshen noted. “It was a hard fought tennis match that required some tenacity and mental toughness to pull out a win in a close tie break against a formidable opponent.”

Osage closes out the regular season 3-7 and will start up individual district play in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament at Knob Noster Saturday at 10 a.m. with team districts slated to begin on Monday.