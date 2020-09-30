Osage finishes second in conference tournament behind champion Southern Boone

Eldon’s Kassidy Hull continued her reign over the Tri-County Conference on Monday.

The senior has sat upon the throne since 2018 and she made sure it stayed that way, playing in the final conference tournament of her career on her own course at Eldon Golf Club. Hull carded a 77 after 18 holes on the links to win her third straight individual title, besting the field of 28 golfers by no less than five strokes.

Among the schools who fielded enough golfers for team scores, Southern Boone captured the team title with a score of 402 while Osage finished second with a 411, Blair Oaks captured third with a 424, Boonville placed fourth with a 428 and Eldon earned fifth with a 441.

“It was great to see Kassidy get her third conference title in three years,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said. “This was one of her early season goals and I am happy to see that.”

Osage’s Hannah Maschhoff joined Hull on the All-Conference team after placing fourth individually with a round of 87 and her teammate Sophia Sindlinger also made the All-Conference cut by finishing sixth with a 97. Sydney Riley finished just outside All-Conference honors for the Indians after shooting a 112 to finish 12th, Kaylie Clark captured 15th with a 115 and Greta Cooks earned 24th with a 124.

“Conference was a tough day. Most of the girls shot higher scores than normal, with the exception of Kaylie who had her lowest tournament score for the year,” Osage coach Travis Squire noted. “The weather was very windy and cool and the course was wet. This, combined with the challenges of playing Eldon’s fast greens, led to many high scores all around.”

Eldon’s Reece Henderson nearly made the All-Conference list as well after shooting a 114 to finish 14th while Gracie Petet placed 18th with a 118, Kelsey Fischer shot a 132 to finish 25th and Danielle Clifton turned in a 141 to place 28th. Frey also took note of how fast the course was playing.

“The girls played well. I have a bunch of new faces and it was the first competitive round for some girls,” the coach said after Monday’s conference showdown. “We had a college tournament at Eldon on Saturday so the course was playing hard and fast and this was good for some of the girls to see just before districts and state. Now, we will look towards districts in two weeks.”

After Monday’s conference battle, both Eldon and Osage were back on the links at Eldon Golf Club for a 9-hole quadrangular Tuesday afternoon with Boonville and Waynesville. The Indians captured the team victory with a score of 186, besting Boonville (194), Eldon (214) and Waynesville (247).

Maschhoff and Sindlinger led the way and tied for the honor of match medalist with a round of 41 each and Cooks turned in her lowest 9-hole score of the season with a 47 while Clark carded a 57 and Riley turned in a 59.

Hull paced the Mustangs with a 43 while Henderson carded a 55, Lydia Young shot a 59, Fischer added a 59 and Clifton turned in a round of 61.

Eldon was scheduled to play in the Capital City Invitational on Wednesday and will close out the regular season with a triangular against Camdenton and Jefferson City on Thursday. Osage will wrap up its regular season hosting Southern Boone, Waynesville and Blair Oaks at Osage National Golf Club on Thursday at 4 p.m. Both Osage and Eldon will start district play next week at Southern Boone.