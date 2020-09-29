Osage swept by Helias, Eldon sweeps Hickman and Versailles drops trio of games at Smith-Cotton Invitational

Osage swept by Helias

School of the Osage hosted a Helias team Monday night that has lost a single game all season and the Crusaders showed why with a three-set sweep over the Indians.

Osage put up a fight, dropping the first set 30-28, before Helias finished the night with a 25-19 and 25-13 win.

Osage’s attack was led by Carly Hambly who recorded 12 kills while Sara Wolf finished with seven and Paige Rowland, Alison Steen and Alisa Boswell each had two kills each. Hambly also served up a pair of aces and Rowland provided 23 assists.

On the defensive end, Shelby Spriggs paced Osage with 18 digs while Rowland added 10, Wolf finished with nine, Hambly contributed eight and Steen put up five. Boswell also provided two blocks.

Osage (7-3, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) will host Eldon on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Eldon sweeps Hickman

Eldon wasted little time in Columbia Monday night as the Indians swept Hickman (25-17, 25-23, 25-21).

Caroline Beckmann smacked down 18 kills to lead the Mustangs while Sydni Halderman added 11 kills and Jade Hall finished with four. Addie Davis served up three aces and both Beckmann and Halderman provided two while Cassidy Prater, Tatum Frank and Hall each had an ace for a total of 10 on the night. Davis also fueled the attack with 30 assists.

Frank led the defense with 12 digs while Beckmann added eight and both Halderman and Taylor Henderson provided seven each. Beckmann also had two blocks in the contest.

Eldon (11-3-1, 4-1 Tri-County Conference) has won four straight and will host Battle Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles drops trio of games at Smith-Cotton Invitational

Versailles played in the Smith-Cotton Invitational over the weekend and dropped a trio of games, 2-0.

The Tigers fell to the host Tigers in the first game (18-25, 22-25), lost to Kirksville in round two (17-25, 19-25) and dropped the finale to the Tigers again (20-25, 14-25).

Maycee Edgar finished with five kills, Kyrstin Thurman added two aces and Payten Stubbs had eight assists to lead the attack while Stubbs contributed nine digs on the defensive end while Sandalyn Morris and Thurman both added eight digs.

Edgar, a freshman, was named to the All-Tournament team.

"Saturday's tournament was our first of the season and we competed closely with the host school, but came up short," Versailles coach Katelyn McKinnis said. "We will continue to work at practice on the things we learned Saturday."

Versailles (0-11, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Smith-Cotton on Monday and will visit Eugene on Thursday at 6 p.m.