Macks Creek outpaces Climax Springs, Camdenton puts on offensive clinic in win against Waynesville and Eldon falls to California

Macks Creek outpaces Climax Springs

Neighbors Macks Creek and Climax Springs met on the diamond turf at Ballparks National Monday night and the Pirates found the offense early for a 19-4 win over the Cougars.

Macks Creek plated 16 of its runs in the first two innings before adding the final three runs in the third and seven of those runs came from the bat of Syrena Rector who led the Pirates with four hits and seven RBIs. Ciera Compton had a pair of hits and an RBI, Kenzie Hick and Courtney Knight both finished with a hit and RBI and Alyssa Seaholm also had a hit for Macks Creek who also took advantage of 12 walks.

Rector also took care of business in the circle where she allowed four runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out four and walking one.

Climax Springs (0-6) will host Montrose on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Macks Creek (2-12) will host Springfield Central on the same day at 5 p.m.

Climax Springs stats were not available at the time of press.

Camdenton puts on offensive clinic in win against Waynesville

There was a hit parade Monday night at Waynesville and most of the hits came from the Lakers in a 16-7 wi over the Tigers.

Camdenton finished with 20 hits overall as a team and Zoe Lockhert led the charge with four hits and six RBIs. Sadie Stockman added a quartet of hits and RBIs, Emma Rakes finished with three hits and two RBIs and both Adee Enos and Addy Clay provided a pair of hits and an RBI each. Meanwhile, Kylee Moore finished with two hits and both Katy Pitts and Ryah Moore added a hit.

Moore pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs, five earned, on seven hits while striking out two and walking seven. Gracie Coffelt took care of the rest and allowed two hits and three walks.

Camdenton (5-13, 2-5 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host Smith-Cotton on Tuesday before playing in the Springfield Tournament this weekend.

Eldon falls to California

Eldon hosted California Monday night and fell to the Pintos 14-4.

Eldon (4-10, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) will host Hallsville on Thursday at 5 p.m.