Macks Creek took on Stoutland in the fifth place game of the Conway Fall Classic over the weekend and the Pirates were shut out 11-0 by the Tigers.

Stoutland built an early 2-0 lead after two innings and broke the game open with six runs in the fourth before adding the final three runs in the fifth.

Macks Creek was held to just two hits in the game that came from a pair of singles by Grant English and Tyler Newcomb. Tanner Smith was on the mound and fell to 0-4 after allowing eight runs, four earned, on five hits while striking out four and walking two. Dakota Willis pitched in relief and gave up three unearned runs on one hit while striking out two and walking two.

"We were playing decent until the fourth and the wheels just seemed to come off for us defensively," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said as his club finished with nine total errors in the contest. "Offensively, we are still struggling at this juncture with only two weeks left."

Macks Creek (0-9) was scheduled to visit Iberia on Tuesday and will make a trip to Lakeland on Thursday at 5 p.m.