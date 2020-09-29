Osage falls to Moberly and Camdenton tops Smith-Cotton

Osage falls to Moberly

Osage hosted Moberly Monday night and the Indians came up a few sets short in a 7-2 loss to the Spartans.

Osage played in the Smith-Cotton Tournament over the weekend where the top doubles duo of Lily Davis and Emma Koeppen finished 2-2 with a pair of wins over Hickman and a loss to Lee’s Summit before losing to Jefferson City in the consolation semifinals. The doubles duo of Marley Corpe and Megan Smithson finished 1-2 with a win over Clinton before losing twice to Jefferson City.

Osage (3-6) was scheduled to visit Helias on Tuesday before starting district play next week at Knob Noster.

Camdenton tops Smith-Cotton

Camdenton topped Smith-Cotton 7-2 Monday night after securing a 6-3 win over Lebanon on Saturday.

Camdenton (7-4, 5-2 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to play in the conference tournament on Tuesday before starting district play at Lebanon next week.